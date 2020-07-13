We raised $1M pre-seed round with top notch investors 🚀
superpowers for developer

Deploy complex application, seamlessly

Just push your code, we handle the rest

business
Qovery combines the power of Kubernetes, the reliability of AWS, and the simplicity of Heroku to augment the developer experience. Give a try now !
DEVELOPERS FROM GREAT COMPANIES TRUST US
DESIGNED FOR DEVELOPERS

Deploy your application with ease

Deploying an application with Qovery is as simple as pushing code with git

1. Connect your repository

Qovery is fully integrated to your Github, Gitlab and Bitbucket account to deploy your application without any effort.

2. Select your services

Select your wanted databases (PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Elasticsearch..), and brokers (RabbitMQ, Kafka..). All the needed services are fully managed and production ready in seconds.

3. Your app is deployed

Push your code and we handle all the rest for you.

SimplE

Fully integrated to git

Qovery is fully integrated to Github, Bitbucket and Gitlab. Once you have pushed your code, Qovery launches all the necessaries steps to make your application available online.

powerful

1 branch = 1 environment

Every branch is an isolated environment. For instance, the "master" branch is the production. Every new branch clones the services (databases, data, brokers..) and the apps from the source branch.

production ready

Designed for real world applications

We know that today's applications do not just have just one piece of code and a database, but multiple applications (micro-services) and multiple databases (SQL, NoSQL, Cache..). Qovery has been designed for these complex cases and manages it in an incredible way.

Testimonials

Happy Developers All Around the World Use Qovery

“The Qovery service is a tour de force: it is both ultra-simple & flexible. The alternatives fall short on this tradeoff. With Qovery, my team is focused on the product and not on the grunt work.”
Thierry Abaléa
AiRCALL
“I've been playing around with over the last week as a IaaS/PaaS platform using docker as deployment model and a neat way to define your services belonging to an application via a YAML. Definitely on my watch list”
Alexander Reelsen
elastic
“Qovery has reconciled me with using the cloud as a developer, and application deployment in general. Having a development, staging and production environment without any effort is just incredible!”
Romain Boisselle
kodein koders
developer first

Built for developers

Designed by developers for developers for real world applications

CLI

We provide an amazing Command Line Interface (CLI) to manage all your services when needed. The interface has been designed to be instinctively usable.

Support micro-services

Projects with multiple applications (micro-services) are supported natively by Qovery. We take care of all the plumbing for you (network, resiliency, deployment).

Built on AWS

Qovery rely on the best services (Databases, VPC, Security..) provided by Amazon Web Services. But of course, we take care of all of the complexity of these services for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Qovery different from other solutions (Heroku, Zeit, Netlify...)?

Qovery helps developers to deploy their applications on AWS, GCP and Azure in just a few seconds. Qovery is built to deploy full-stack applications (frontend, backend and database) seamlessly on your own Cloud account (Business plan). Qovery combines the power of Kubernetes, the reliability of AWS, and the simplicity of Heroku to augment the developer experience.

Read: Qovery vs Heroku

Is Qovery going to lock me in?

No, Qovery is designed around the exact opposite philosophy.
One of the crucial decisions we've made is that you shouldn't need to learn a new framework or tool to use Qovery.

If your application runs locally, it will run on Qovery. That's our motto.

What is the limitations of Qovery?

TODO

Is Qovery more expensive than configuring the cloud ourselves?

No, across the board:

- For students, open-source developers or hobby projects, we offer a generous free tier
- No time is spent configuring or setting up complex low-level pipelines

Our pricing model is designed to grow with you.

Is Qovery scalable?

Yes completely. Qovery relies on AWS infrastructure to scale applications and services according to your usage.

I have free AWS credits, can I use them?

Yes, it is possible to use your free credits with our Business plan
